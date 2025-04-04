Poetically Yours - 'Take Me Out to the Ball Game'

Welcome to Poetically Yours. This segment highlights poets from northern Illinois. Today’s episode features Carol Obertubbesing.

Obertubbesing grew up in Union City, New Jersey and saw the New York skyline every day of her life until she left. In 1969, she became part of the first coed class at Princeton University. She said that was the defining event of her life.

The Princeton Alumni Weekly published an article she wrote about her experience as one of the first women to attend Princeton. She returned to Princeton almost every year for reunions and other events and now serves as Regional Vice President for the Class of 1973. In 2019, she organized a national conference held in Chicago to commemorate the 50th Anniversary of Undergraduate Coeducation at Princeton. Last year, the University gave her the Distinguished Service to Princeton Award.

Obertubbesing has served on the Board of the Woodstock Folk Festival since 1993 and has organized the festival’s virtual performances for the past two years.

She’s worked in public TV and radio. She was the Director of Outreach at WGBH, and at PBS she was the associate director of the Elementary and Secondary Service. She said she is an avid listener of public radio. This is her poem “An Ode to Baseball.” It was written about Willie Mays when he was alive.

I sit on Grandpa’s lap

Fascinated by #24, the “Say Hey” kid from Alabama

The amazing catch, the stolen base, the soaring home run

Please, Grandpa, take me out to the ball game.

Grandpa dies when I am 6, the Giants move across the country

But the love affair endures

Mays, Marichal, McCovey continue to create baseball magic

Daddy, take me out to the ball game.

The World’s Fair opens a whole new wonderful world

Next to it a new temple of baseball arises

Not the famed Polo Grounds or Ebbets Field, say the elders

But now Dad can take me out to the ball game.

Shea goes from new to historic

As Willie returns to New York

I can now see the greatest player of all time

When Dad takes me out to the ball game.

This baseball “giant” retires

I move to Boston

Yaz, Rico, Carlton, Luis, Dewey, Jim, Fred, and Eck become new heroes

As my husband takes me out to the ball game.

On to the “Friendly Confines” - revered Wrigley Field

I hear of Ernie, Billy, Fergie, Ron, and Andre

Then on May 6 ’98, I become part of history with Kerry

On this birthday when I took myself out to the ball game.

The crowd enters, there’s a parade on the field

We sit in the bleachers, the ball rushes toward us

The basset howls, the beagle joins in - home run for the White Sox

Then dogs and people join in singing “Take Me Out to the Ball Game.”

Each time I enter the hallowed walls

I hear “Peanuts,” “Cracker Jacks,” “Beer here”

The organ plays, a hush, then the crack of a bat, the roar of the crowd

I stand to sing “Take Me Out to the Ball Game.”

Scully, Barber, Garagiola, Gowdy, Uecker, Brickhouse, and Hawk

Brought the game to those at home

Their voices carrying explanation, hesitation, frustration, and jubilation

And Harry sang “Take Me Out to the Ball Game.”

I travel for the beauty of the park and the joy of the game

The skyline at Three Rivers, dogs catching balls in San Francisco Bay

From the South Side of Chicago to the majestic Rockies to the Hall of Fame

Baseball unites us as we sing “Take Me Out to the Ball Game.”

As we return to the Year of the Rabbit

Where it all began for Willie and for me

Let’s salute America’s oldest living baseball player

And join together in singing “Take Me Out to the Ball Game



