NIU president says tariffs didn't hurt IL's trade mission to Mexico

An Illinois delegation’s mission to Mexico came at an interesting time as President Trump announced another round of tariffs. Northern Illinois University President Lisa Freeman says the announced tariffs didn’t diminish the delegation’s promotion of Illinois and its resources as a destination for Mexican industries to grow.

“Lake Michigan is not going anywhere, regardless of what happens with tariffs,” Freeman said. “The amount of fresh water that we have access to, the fact that state of Illinois is a net energy exporter, these are facts. Geography is destiny. The border will not change.”

Freeman was recently appointed to Intersect Illinois, a private-public partnership focused on attracting businesses to the state.

During the mission, Pritzker signed an amended memorandum agreement between Illinois and the state of Mexico that affirmed its trade ties in manufacturing, agriculture and other industries.