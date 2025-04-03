© 2025 WNIJ and WNIU
Hola is your hub to stay informed, share ideas, and connect with resources in northern Illinois.

NIU president says tariffs didn't hurt IL's trade mission to Mexico

Northern Public Radio | By Maria Gardner Lara
Published April 3, 2025 at 7:33 PM CDT
State of Illinois

An Illinois delegation’s mission to Mexico came at an interesting time as President Trump announced another round of tariffs. Northern Illinois University President Lisa Freeman says the announced tariffs didn’t diminish the delegation’s promotion of Illinois and its resources as a destination for Mexican industries to grow.

“Lake Michigan is not going anywhere, regardless of what happens with tariffs,” Freeman said. “The amount of fresh water that we have access to, the fact that state of Illinois is a net energy exporter, these are facts. Geography is destiny. The border will not change.”

Freeman was recently appointed to Intersect Illinois, a private-public partnership focused on attracting businesses to the state.

During the mission, Pritzker signed an amended memorandum agreement between Illinois and the state of Mexico that affirmed its trade ties in manufacturing, agriculture and other industries.
Maria Gardner Lara
A Chicago native, Maria earned a Master's Degree in Public Affairs Reporting from the University of Illinois Springfield . Maria is a 2022-2023 corps member for Report for America. RFA is a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms to report on under-covered issues and communities. It is an initiative of The GroundTruth Project, a nonprofit journalism organization. Un residente nativo de Chicago, Maria se graduó de University of Illinois Springfield con una licenciatura superior en periodismo de gobierno.
