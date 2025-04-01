A Rockford elementary school is on a different beat

Some fourth and fifth grade students are working on assignments at one Rockford elementary school, but it’s not the typical classroom work

Paula Coulahan is a retired teacher but her love for journalism led her back to the classroom. Last summer she helped start The Bulldog Beat, a student newspaper at Welsh Elementary School.

This newspaper has about 25 contributors and 10 more on the waitlist. Coulahan said the initial idea came from the school’s principal, Tom O’Brien. He asked her if she would be interested in leading it because he knew she had a journalism background.

Coulahan took him up on that offer. She said first she jotted down story ideas then she thought about some children who had a passion for writing.

“And kids who just had the fire in their hearts for storytelling and subject matter,” she added. “Last year when I had them in small groups and in a club that we called 'Save the Earth.' So that is where a lot of the kids came from.”

She then reached out to David Larson. He is the editor of the Boone County Journal. He showed her how to use Adobe InDesign to create the issues. This retired teacher said the paper has paid advertisers. These funds allow Coulahan to print the paper. A DeKalb printer takes care of this.

The class meets Tuesday through Thursday with a third of the children each day. Coulahan said she must break them up into groups. This allows her to give one on one guidance and gives her the opportunity to identify when the students need to dig deeper.

WNIJ recently visited the class. The students sat eagerly with paper and pen in hand. One after the other they tossed questions my way.

Lily Gifford is in fifth grade. She wanted to know the most important part of my job. I explained the importance of accuracy and integrity.

Dezia Smith is 10 years old. She said being a part of the paper is a great opportunity. She said her first story was about the winter holidays.

“I wanted to express, express on what's so cool about winter holidays,” she said, “Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa. And I just wanted to be a good thing to share.”

She also wrote about the school’s wellness plan and said her next story will be about Mother’s Day.

Dezia said some of her ideas come from Coulahan.

Lily wrote about the trick and treat tradition that happens at school.

“I went to, like, two or three times, and it just really fun to see all the teachers dress up,” she said, “and like, be silly for once, and the like, we're outside of school so we can act like we can, like, be goofy without, like, getting in trouble or anything.”

Neka Morris is also in fifth grade. Not only does she write, but she is one of the photographers. She said being a part of the newspaper feels good, but she prefers taking pictures over writing.

“When I spell something wrong, I just rip the paper up and, like, throw it away. Like it ruins my whole thing,” Neka explained.

Jeff Lash is a teacher who sat in on the session. He said he loves the program’s writing emphasis.

“They're very hesitant to write and express themselves in writing,” he said. “I've just seen some fantastic pieces, and it shares what's going on at Welsh and makes us more of a family as well."

Anthony Jones is another teacher at the school. He said he’s not only seen an improvement in the student’s writing but also their ability to engage.

“Not just searching for what the correct answer is," he explained, "but really trying to seek an understanding of what someone's trying to say, and them asking the questions in order to get that answer.”

Coulahan said other teachers at the school are fond of the paper. This year the plan is to create four issues. She said next year they want to work their way to six.

“We're trying to keep our focus on news that is interesting and helpful to families from Welsh school,” she said, “but also, again, reaching out to the north end, maybe interviewing people who are alderpeople like this new aldermanic race, people who are in politics or government or business.”

Coulahan said other elementary schools in the area are interested in this project and have consulted with her to learn how they could start something similar.

