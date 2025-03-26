Wild weather shifts and gusty winds define an Illinois spring

WNIJ Morning Edition host Jason Cregier is joined by northern Illinois weather savant and meteorologist John Jurgens of 13-WREX to discuss the many variables of weather patterns we've seen across Illinois so far this spring.

Jurgens also mentions how wind has been the main constant, with eight days of wind gusts at, or above, 40 mph recorded at the Rockford airport this month.

Plus, there have been days of rain, snow, warmth, and cold during March.

Jurgens also mentions that parts of northern Illinois are at fire risk due to an overall lack of moisture over the past couple weeks.

And although spring has been a mixed bag, Jurgens calms us a bit by saying that the likelihood of heavy snows going forward is relatively low.

You may listen to the full conversation in the link above.