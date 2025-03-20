Planning to make a March Madness bet? The Illinois Gaming Board could help you avoid getting scammed

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul is urging fans to exercise caution when placing March Madness bets to safeguard their personal information and funds.

March Madness, the time of year for the NCAA men’s and women’s basketball tournaments, is in full swing and fans are eager to join in on the excitement.

However, Attorney General Kwame Raoul is cautioning fans to be careful when placing bets. Unlicensed sports betting operators could compromise personal data and steal money.

Certain sports betting apps and websites are permitted to operate in Illinois, but they must be licensed by the Illinois Gaming Board and comply with state regulations.

To verify if a sportsbook is authorized to operate in Illinois, visit the Illinois Gaming Board’s website and check its list of licensed operators.

If you believe you’ve been a victim of fraud, Attorney General Raoul advises filing out a complaint with his office.