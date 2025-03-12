© 2025 WNIJ and WNIU
Area League of Women Voters hosting candidate forums for consolidated elections

Northern Public Radio | By Maria Gardner Lara
Published March 12, 2025 at 6:47 PM CDT
Geralt, pixaby

Early voting for local elections is underway.
Here are opportunities for voters to meet candidates prior to casting a vote:

Thursday, March 13

Aurora, IL

Candidate forum for Aurora alderperson of the 1 and 2 Ward

6-7pm via livestream on their Facebook page.

Host: League of Women Voters Aurora Area

Candidate forum for Aurora alderpersons of the 4, 7, and at large

7:30pm via livestream on their Facebook page.

Host: League of Women Voters Aurora Area

Winnebago County

Candidate Meet and Greet for Hononegah Public School #207, Kinnikinnick Public School #131, Prairie Hill Public School #133, School Boards, Talcott Library District Board Trustees, Rockton & Roscoe Townships, Rockton. Roscoe, and Shirland Offices, and Rock Valley College Trustee Elections. Co-sponsored by Rockton-Roscoe News.

6-8 pm, at Roscoe Township Community Center,  302 W Main St, Rockton, IL

Host: League of Women Voters of Greater Rockford

Friday, March 14

Winnebago County

Candidate Townhall for Harlem School board and Rock Valley College Trustees.
6-8pm at Harlem High School, #1 Husky Circle

*All questions will come from Harlem High School students. Folks will have a chance to meet with candidates at this event. Refreshments will be served.

Host: Harlem High School students and sponsored by League of Women Voters of Greater Rockford.
Maria Gardner Lara
Maria Gardner Lara
