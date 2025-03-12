Area League of Women Voters hosting candidate forums for consolidated elections
Early voting for local elections is underway.
Here are opportunities for voters to meet candidates prior to casting a vote:
Thursday, March 13
Aurora, IL
Candidate forum for Aurora alderperson of the 1 and 2 Ward
6-7pm via livestream on their Facebook page.
Host: League of Women Voters Aurora Area
Candidate forum for Aurora alderpersons of the 4, 7, and at large
7:30pm via livestream on their Facebook page.
Host: League of Women Voters Aurora Area
Winnebago County
Candidate Meet and Greet for Hononegah Public School #207, Kinnikinnick Public School #131, Prairie Hill Public School #133, School Boards, Talcott Library District Board Trustees, Rockton & Roscoe Townships, Rockton. Roscoe, and Shirland Offices, and Rock Valley College Trustee Elections. Co-sponsored by Rockton-Roscoe News.
6-8 pm, at Roscoe Township Community Center, 302 W Main St, Rockton, IL
Host: League of Women Voters of Greater Rockford
Friday, March 14
Winnebago County
Candidate Townhall for Harlem School board and Rock Valley College Trustees.
6-8pm at Harlem High School, #1 Husky Circle
*All questions will come from Harlem High School students. Folks will have a chance to meet with candidates at this event. Refreshments will be served.
Host: Harlem High School students and sponsored by League of Women Voters of Greater Rockford.