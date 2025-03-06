© 2025 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Rockford concert will honor immigrants

Northern Public Radio | By Yvonne Boose
Published March 6, 2025 at 12:16 AM CST
BRIAN THOMAS
Yaniv Attar

A northern Illinois music group is doing a show that will commemorate a particular group of individuals.

The Rockford Symphony Orchestra will honor immigrants during its upcoming performance. Yaniv Attar is the orchestra’s music director. He says he started planning the concert over a year ago but recently decided to add immigrant stories provided by concert goers.

“We come from lots of different places," he said, "and that's what make us more rich, more powerful. Like they say, diversity is our strength.”

He says one of the greatest lines in the piece is “At the end of the day we are all immigrants.”

“It's just a question of who got here when, you know," he said. "And I think people need to see that to see that there's not enough humanity in our society today, and we need to always strive for that.”

Attar is also an immigrant. He was born in Israel and became a U.S. citizen in 2018.

The "Ellis Island: Dream of America" program will feature actors from the Artists' Ensemble Theater. The concert takes place at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 8, at the Coronado Theater. A prelude featuring immigration stories will take place at 6:30 p.m. A youth concert will take place on Friday, March 7.
WNIJ News
Yvonne Boose
Yvonne covers artistic, cultural, and spiritual expressions in the COVID-19 era. This could include how members of community cultural groups are finding creative and innovative ways to enrich their personal lives through these expressions individually and within the context of their larger communities. Boose is a recent graduate of the Illinois Media School and returns to journalism after a career in the corporate world.
See stories by Yvonne Boose