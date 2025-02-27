© 2025 WNIJ and WNIU
Where the cities meet the cornfields: Who's preserving our stories? | Under Rocks podcast

Northern Public Radio | By Dan Libman,
Spencer TrittSusan Stephens
Published February 27, 2025 at 2:10 PM CST
Kishwaukee Valley Heritage Society museum
Spencer Tritt
Kishwaukee Valley Heritage Society museum

When it comes to museums, Chicago hogs all the attention in Illinois with its world-famous collections of art and antiquities. But there are hundreds of museums in just about every community across the state. Although the hours may be limited and the mannequins can be kind of spooky, little museums are local treasures.

For this month’s Under Rocks podcast, we visited a few of our local history centers. First stop for Dan Libman and Spencer Tritt: The Byron Museum of History with our guide Dan Wykes.

Next stop, the DeKalb County History Center in Sycamore. Director Michelle Donahoe even lets Sam Naftzger and Susan Stephens check out the storage room.

And the last stop on our Under Rocks tour? The Kishwaukee Valley Heritage Society museum in Genoa, where director Kat Smith takes our crew through the depot, the waterworks, and (squeal!) a caboose.

What's your favorite neighborhood museum? Let us know at rocks@niu.edu. We also need to hear what unusual places, people, and events you'd like us to explore next in northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin.

Under Rocks is produced by WNIJ at Northern Illinois University.
WNIJ News Under Rocks
Dan Libman
Dan Libman is an author, teacher, correspondent, and adventurous host of the WNIJ podcast Under Rocks.
Spencer Tritt
Spencer's creativity shows up in a variety of spaces on-air and online for WNIJ. He graduated from Northern Illinois University with a degree in Communications and Digital Media Production. Spencer's interest in multimedia comes from a mix of his love for arts and music with an interest in technology.
Susan Stephens
Susan is an award-winning reporter/writer at her favorite radio station. She's also WNIJ's Perspectives editor, Under Rocks contributor, and local host of All Things Considered.
