A Rockford pastor will change how she leads the community

The leader of a Rockford church is leaving her flock for something with a different feel.

Violet Johnicker is the pastor of Brooke Road Methodist Church. She’s served that congregation for the past seven years. That will change in June. She said the new chapter won’t begin right away.

“So, in July," she said. "I'll start a period of listening and discerning with folks in the community to ask them questions about what they hope this can be too.”

Johnicker said this transition was inspired by her leader Christian Coon. He is the director of congregational development for the Northern Illinois Conference of The United Methodist Church and co-founder of Urban Village Church. He said Johnicker is good with connecting with all types of individuals.

“She does a really good job of engaging with people who may not be comfortable with talking about faith or talking about religion,” he said. “And yet, Violet is involved in many things in Rockford, and I think people are just kind of drawn to her.”

Coon said some people have either been “bored or burned by the church.” He said she can connect with those types of individuals.

Johnicker added that the "new thing" would allow people to come and be comfortable regardless of their background.

Johnicker said Coon was her pastor several years ago and the churches he co-founded have a similar approach. She said this is where she found a place when she didn’t feel connected to traditional church spaces. She also credited Coon for inspiring her to become a pastor.

She said she is thankful that the United Methodist denomination is willing to try something new.

“We know that a lot of mainline Protestant churches are asking questions about the future,” Johnicker said, “and thinking about what it means to adapt and meet the needs of neighborhoods and of people in different ways.”

Johnicker said it will take several months before there are worship services. She isn’t sure what the "new thing" will look like at this time.

