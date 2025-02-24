Species Spotlight: visit the tree of the month in Rockford

Shagbark hickories dot the eastern United States. They’re easily recognized by their loose, shaggy bark, which is unlike any other tree bark.

The Natural Land Institute named it as the tree of the month as part of their Legacy Tree Program.

The program recognizes trees that may be the largest of their kind, or have some other historical or cultural significance.

The nominated tree was a remnant tree when Sinnissippi Park was designated as a protected public space in 1909.

Shagbark hickories are slow growing and highly tolerant of extreme weather and climate conditions.

Anyone can nominate a tree of the month on public or private land from the group’s 12-county region through the institute’s website.