Species Spotlight: visit the tree of the month in Rockford

Northern Public Radio | By Jess Savage
Published February 24, 2025 at 10:59 AM CST
The shagbark hickory tree in Sinnissippi Park was recognized as the Natural Land Institute's Tree of the Month in January.
Christopher Reisetter (left) and Joni Denker (right)
The shagbark hickory tree in Sinnissippi Park was recognized as the Natural Land Institute's Tree of the Month in January.

Shagbark hickories dot the eastern United States. They’re easily recognized by their loose, shaggy bark, which is unlike any other tree bark.

The Natural Land Institute named it as the tree of the month as part of their Legacy Tree Program.

The program recognizes trees that may be the largest of their kind, or have some other historical or cultural significance.

The nominated tree was a remnant tree when Sinnissippi Park was designated as a protected public space in 1909.

Shagbark hickories are slow growing and highly tolerant of extreme weather and climate conditions.

Anyone can nominate a tree of the month on public or private land from the group’s 12-county region through the institute’s website.
Jess Savage
Jess is a graduate of the University of Vermont and Northwestern University specializing in health, environment, and science reporting. Jess is a reporter with WNIJ, Report for America's Ag and Water Desk and Harvest Public Media.
