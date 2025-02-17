© 2025 WNIJ and WNIU
Perspective: The poetry of country music

Northern Public Radio | By Tom McBride
Published February 17, 2025 at 5:14 AM CST
Caleb George
/
Unsplash

Country music is not without its fine verse:

 

Pardon me, you left your tears on the jukebox/And I think they got mixed up with mine. --George Strait

 

Now you'll think I'm crazy/But I know it's true:/Angels don't fly./They just walk out on you. --George Jones

 

We were poor, but we had love/That's the one thing Daddy made sure of. --Loretta Lynn

 

This is great stuff, but then as a paid-up member of the Literary Snobs Society, I will insist on the following: You can't sing or dance to Shakespeare, Keats, or Sylvia Plath, but they make you think more, and better, than do Strait, Jones, and Lynn. This comes from a snob who really, really loves country music. It's possible to adore Hank Williams and William Blake at the same time.

 
WNIJ News WNIJ PerspectivesTom McBride
Tom McBride
Tom McBride is co-author of the annual Beloit College Mindset List. He is a specialist in Shakespeare. For 42 years he taught at Beloit, where he won an award for excellence in teaching. He also coordinated the Mackey Distinguished Writers' Program and the First Year Initiatives Program.
