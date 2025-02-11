It's our turn now: northern Illinois preps for snowy weather

In this special installment of northern Illinois weather chats 13-WREX meteorologist John Jurgens gets us ready for the possibility of northern Illinois' first big snowstorm of the winter season.

Much of the WNIJ listening area could see anywhere from four to seven inches of snow accumulation, though Jurgens mentions the type of snow will differentiate between the regions.

From the Stateline and further north, expect to see a more fluffy and dry snow, while south, near LaSalle County, the accumulation is expected to be wetter and heavier.

Jurgens also mentions to be on the lookout for the possibility of an additional accumulation of snow heading into the Valentine's Day weekend on Friday and Saturday.

