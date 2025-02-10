Poetically Yours Extended Podcast - The stages of limerence

Welcome to the Extended Poetically Yours Podcast. This month’s featured artist is Kim Dower.

Dower served as West Hollywood, California poet laureate from 2016-2018. She’s an author of six poetry collections and also the founder of the publicist group Kim-From-LA. In this conversation, we discussed her latest project What She Wants: Poems on Obsession, Desire, Despair, Euphoria. This collection is based on the four stages of limerence. We also talked about the craft of building a poem.

Special thanks to the Nick Monte Trio Band for providing the music for this podcast.

