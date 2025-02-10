© 2025 WNIJ and WNIU
Poetically Yours Extended Podcast - The stages of limerence

Northern Public Radio | By Yvonne Boose
Published February 10, 2025 at 3:06 PM CST
KIM DOWER, POETRY

Welcome to the Extended Poetically Yours Podcast. This month’s featured artist is Kim Dower.

Dower served as West Hollywood, California poet laureate from 2016-2018. She’s an author of six poetry collections and also the founder of the publicist group Kim-From-LA. In this conversation, we discussed her latest project What She Wants: Poems on Obsession, Desire, Despair, Euphoria. This collection is based on the four stages of limerence. We also talked about the craft of building a poem.

Special thanks to the Nick Monte Trio Band for providing the music for this podcast.
WNIJ News
Yvonne Boose
Yvonne covers artistic, cultural, and spiritual expressions in the COVID-19 era. This could include how members of community cultural groups are finding creative and innovative ways to enrich their personal lives through these expressions individually and within the context of their larger communities. Boose is a recent graduate of the Illinois Media School and returns to journalism after a career in the corporate world.
See stories by Yvonne Boose