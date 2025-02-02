DeKalb mayoral write-in wants court clarity on candidacy

Linh Nguyen’s appeal to the DeKalb’s electoral board decision to remove her name as a candidate for DeKalb mayor from the April consolidated election ballot is underway.

Here’s some background information on the story, followed with an update.

Nguyen is running as a write-in candidate in the Democratic primary for DeKalb Mayor. She successfully submitted her candidate filing to qualify as a write-in candidate for the Democratic primary in December.

Nguyen took this route after the DeKalb Electoral Board in November voted in favor of a petition challenge against her, which disqualified her as a candidate in the April consolidated election.

The board ruled that she filed her paperwork for a non-partisan election, when the city traditionally runs partisan elections with candidates running as independents.

Nguyen is appealing the board's decision. The DeKalb Electoral Board says

her effort is “moot” because she’s already running as a write-in Democratic primary candidate.

In an email statement to WNIJ, Nguyen said: "The City's argument that my write-in candidacy negates my right to appeal is a flawed interpretation of the law. My appeal is to clarify DeKalb's election procedures and to fight against the City's voter suppression tactics. I did not choose to run as a write-in candidate, but I was forced to do so by the City's action to remove my name from the ballot. DeKalb forced an extra step in voter participation - a clear voter suppression tactic. This is unacceptable in our democracy.”

Nguyen’s filing as a write-in candidacy has prompted DeKalb's first primary election for mayor.

If she receives 20 primary votes, she will qualify for the consolidated election on April 1.

Candidates appearing on the April 1 ballot for mayor include incumbent Mayor Cohen Barnes, Alderman John Walker, and NIU IT support associate Kouame Sanan.

The next hearing is scheduled for Monday, Feb. 2 before Judge Jill Konen at 9 a.m. at the DeKalb County Courthouse.

The primary election is Feb. 25, 2025