Find confirmation hearings here

Here we go again! Groundhog Day in Woodstock | Under Rocks podcast

Northern Public Radio | By Dan Libman,
Susan StephensSpencer Tritt
Published January 30, 2025 at 1:00 PM CST
Sam Naftzger
/
WNIJ
Mural, Woodstock, IL

Thanks to a small town in northern Illinois, Groundhog Day is bigger than one chubby rodent and its shadow dropping a dubious weather forecast. In Woodstock, the groundhog takes a backseat to the real cause for celebration: the 1993 Bill Murray movie that was filmed there. The Under Rocks team visited the famed town square with the head of the annual festival (and Groundhog Day movie extra!) Rick Bellairs.

1 of 4  — DSC06878.JPG
2 of 4  — DSC06865.JPG
3 of 4  — DSC06872.JPG
4 of 4  — IMG_7497.JPG

Bellairs has a real estate office right in the heart of the action of Woodstock Square, Ground Zero for the filming of the 1993 hit “Groundhog Day.” We’re just steps away from the stretch of sidewalk where Bill Murray soaked his feet day after day in an icy mud puddle, the park where the Hollywood version of Punxsutawney Phil checks for his shadow, the tower where Murray’s character takes a plunge (a.k.a. The Woodstock Opera House)... Plaques mark the spots on a jam-packed walking tour.

Sam Naftzger
/
WNIJ
Site of the former water-filled pothole, in Woodstock Square
Bellairs shines in his on-screen moment in Groundhog Day. Watch for the hat and don't blink, he advises.

Join us for a conversation with Bellairs about his memories of what it was like to spend months as an extra when Hollywood came to his hometown, how the film changed Woodstock, and what it's like living his own Groundhog Day as the town celebrates the anniversary of the filming...again.

This year's special guest is actor Stephen Tobolowsky, the unforgettable Ned Ryerson. He'll take part in events across the festival: Click here for the full schedule.

Sam Naftzger
/
WNIJ
The Under Rocks crew talks with Rick Bellairs in Woodstock Square

Thanks again to Rick Bellairs for being so generous with his time. And hats off to Sam Naftzger for his photographs and questions during this production.

Under Rocks is produced by WNIJ at Northern Illinois University. Where shall we head next? Send your suggestions for interesting and under-exposed treasures in northern Illinois/southern Wisconsin to rocks@niu.edu.

Sam Naftzger
/
WNIJ
Looks like a shadow to me.
Dan Libman
Dan Libman is an author, teacher, correspondent, and adventurous host of the WNIJ podcast Under Rocks.
See stories by Dan Libman
Susan Stephens
Susan is an award-winning reporter/writer at her favorite radio station. She's also WNIJ's Perspectives editor, Under Rocks contributor, and local host of All Things Considered.
See stories by Susan Stephens
Spencer Tritt
Spencer's creativity shows up in a variety of spaces on-air and online for WNIJ. He graduated from Northern Illinois University with a degree in Communications and Digital Media Production. Spencer's interest in multimedia comes from a mix of his love for arts and music with an interest in technology.
See stories by Spencer Tritt
