A dry tundra. January in northern Illinois lacks snow and warmth

Northern Public Radio | By Jason Cregier,
John Jurgens
Published January 16, 2025 at 10:52 AM CST
13 WREX meteorologist John Jurgens
13-WREX
13 WREX meteorologist John Jurgens

On this month's weather check-in 13-WREX meteorologist John Jurgens discusses cold temperatures and the lack of snow in northern Illinois as we begin 2025.

Jurgens tells WNIJ Morning Edition host Jason Cregier about how many parts of the country have seen blanketing snow, while our region has been cold and dry. He further elaborates about how much of northern Illinois may be experiencing a winter drought, and how that may play into the springs growing season.

Finally, the two discuss if John feels confident enough to out-predict McHenry County's favorite weather forecasting animal, Woodstock Willie, on whether or not he can see an early spring on Groundhog Day this year.

For the full conversation listen in the link above.
