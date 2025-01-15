Welcome the first full moon of the year at Nygren Wetland Preserve

This year’s first full moon falls on Monday, January 13. To celebrate, the Natural Land Institute is hosting a free, outdoor moongazing event in Rockton.

That evening, the Natural Land Institute hosts their annual Wander at the Wetlands event at Nygren Wetland Preserve in Rockton. About 200 people come every year to snowshoe the trails, warm up at a bonfire and admire the full moon.

Marketing Director Kim Johnsen says the full moon’s brightness offers a special view of the landscape at night.

“When you're taking a walk in the dark and the moon is glowing [on] the snow, ideally,” she said, “it really gives you this amazing view of the prairie, and that there's a hill that you start out on, and then you walk down towards the wetland at the bottom of the hill. And that's an amazing view as well.”

The event is free and open to people of every age. Nature guides will be stationed around the trails to point out signs of wildlife and other features of the wetlands and prairies.

Johnsen also says events like these show visitors how special these landscapes are.

“Providing experiences in nature,” she said, “allows people to connect to it, fall in love with it, understand it, fall in love with it even more, and then want to protect it.”

Registration is encouraged through the Natural Land Institute’s website.

