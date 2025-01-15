A Sandwich school crossing guard celebrates 30 years on the job with nearly 500 hats and costumes

On a cold, snowy morning in Sandwich, Illinois, an elementary schooler smiles as a penguin helps her cross the street in front of her school. Well, a person in a penguin costume. It’s Louise Classon.

She’s been a crossing guard, here on the corner of Wells and Lions, for over three decades now. And, every day, she’s here in a costume or a special hat.

“Many people have said that they look forward to coming by my corner to see what I'm wearing, because it kind of starts their day out right,” she said. “Because sometimes it's difficult, I'm sure, for them.”

People are happy to see the penguin this morning. Thanks to the bitter weather, there aren’t a ton of kids walking to school today, but almost every car has a smile and wave for her.

Over the years, Classon’s collected more than 50 costumes and 415 hats. Everything from a pumpkin pie Thanksgiving hat to a hat made of tin cans. And she’s got a hat or costume for just about every holiday too. The costumes aren’t just fun, they’re educational.

“In September, it's Constitution Day, So, I have a Thomas Jefferson outfit that I wore that day," she said. "If I can find a history hat that relates, then I try to bring that into the corner too.”

She’s got Civil War hats she wears on April 9, the anniversary of General Lee surrendering to U.S. Grant and the Union in Appomattox. She’s also got a custom Veteran’s Day hat that was gifted to her. She’s gotten a lot of presents over the years. In fact, the penguin costume itself was a gift from a family that drives by her corner every day.

She’s gotten hats, a student made her a little cardboard stop sign, and they draw her pictures.

“One kid that goes by my corner drew that for me," she said. "I'm holding up a stop sign. He thinks I'm an angel.”

Classon with some of her favorite hats and a drawing a student made of her as a "crossing guardian angel"

Classon gives out her own gifts too.

“I give $1 and a Christmas card to all the kids," said Classon. "Then at eighth grade graduation, I get [them] a card and $5, and then at high school, the ones that have crossed my corner when they graduate, I give them a card and $10."

She watches families grow up from her intersection. She also likes to go to her students' sports games and support them. It’s all made Classon a beloved part of the community. That status was made formal years ago when the school district asked her to be Grand Marshall of the Homecoming Parade. It even came with a hat: a cowboy hat with a blue bandana that reads “Grand Marshall.”

“This is my favorite because it was given by the kids when they asked me to be Grand Marshall. That was just very touching, very, very touching," she said. "They asked me again too, but I had to turn them down, because I told them 'I've already been Grand Marshall!'”

Her journey started 31 years ago while she was working as a secretary at Haskin Elementary, which sits just a few yards from her intersection. The crossing guard quit. She asked if she could fill in before her shift and fell in love with the job. Ever since, she's been greeting and building relationships with the kids and their guardians who walk and drive by.

“They're like my second family," she said. "I just love the job. I try to make it better every year. I started last year, or the year before, putting signs out for the holidays."

Classon says she feels like this -- starting kids' day with joy one hat at a time -- is her calling.

“It’s just so rewarding. I tell people I have the best job in the world. I really do feel that way, because of the kindness and generosity," she said. "And I've never had a problem with any of the parents or children, I'm not hassled at all, which is nice!"

Just over 30 years in, even though she carries a stop sign, she’s got no plans of stopping, even when it means bundling up in 10 layers plus a penguin costume. Classon’s hoping to make it to 50 years if she can. In some ways, the four-way stop at Lions and Wells is as much her home as her real house.

“I told my husband," Classon said, "to put ‘The Hat Lady’ on my tombstone."

She’s got an animal-themed month, a Roy Rogers-inspired cowboy costume week, and Sandwich gear for homecoming week. But no matter which of the 415 hats you see Classon in, her joyful smile and wave is sure to start your day off right.