Beloit radio entrepreneur reaching audiences worldwide with online presence

Radio entrepreneur, Maria Dominguez, was recently recognized for nearly 14 years managing La Preferida de Beloit, an online radio station.

She was honored with the “gold ring” by the International Assocation of Migrant Pride of Chicago.

“Thanks to God, my family, and of course to the public,” Dominguez said. “I always say our success is due to always being aligned with the public’s taste in music.”

La Preferida’s reach has no boundaries as an online radio program. Fan comments on her Facebook page hail from throughout southern Wisconsin, including Milwaukee, but also Chicago and even Mexico.

La Preferida plays top hits of Mexican regional music and Latino Pop.

In addition to playing music, Dominguez uses her platform for advice-giving, whether personal or business-wise, all done in a friendly tone.

She said her initial start in radio was difficult.

“The first time I heard my voice I couldn’t believe it,” she said.

So, she wasn’t very fond of how she sounded, and it took her some time to adjust to listening to herself as she spoke on the radio. Her first stint lasted for about two years.

Then years later, her husband encouraged her to launch the online radio show as a means to promote their family business. The business lasted about a couple of years.

“And so, we closed the business, but radio lived on,” she said.

She arrived in the Stateline area from Mexico as other before her have—through family connections.

A distant cousin from her mother’s side was already established in the area.

“I don’t believe they were the first, but one of the first Latino families to arrive to Rockton,” she said. “When they arrived, there weren’t Spanish masses being held. They couldn’t find tortillas. They had to travel to a larger city for that.”

She’s eventually settled in Beloit and has lived there for 25 years with her family.

She said over time, “We’ve seen some businesses close and others open,” she said.

The Latino community makes up about 21 percent of the population and has grown by four percent. Hispanic families have helped keep the population steady, which overall, has seen a slight decrease of less than one percent over the decade, according to the U.S. Census.

She said Beloit has been welcoming of the Latino community. And one of those places has been the Beloit Public Library.

Dominguez said the library commemorates holidays significant to Latinos too.

“I think it’s going to be five years that we’ve celebrated Day of the Dead at the Library,” she said.

You can find a small exhibit of holiday traditions at the library, which includes one built by Dominguez that commemorates las posadas, a Christmas tradition celebrated in Mexico.