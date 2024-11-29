DeKalb residents can experience a different type of wrapping this holiday season

About a dozen DeKalb utility boxes now serve as works of art.

The city’s Citizens’ Community Enhancement Commission has worked to beautify DeKalb for the past few years. Brad Hoey is the group’s chair. He stated in a press release that this initiative to decorate the hardware is a great way for local artists to showcase their talents.

“I wish to thank all the artists for their contributions,” he added, “and I know the commission will do its part to sustain these public art projects for the foreseeable future.”

Works submitted by community members were turned into vinyl wraps and placed around the boxes.

This year’s artists include, Elisa Boughner, Julia Fauci, Rudy Galindo, Tammy Judkins, Zach and Melissa Beck Brian Livingston, Trent Taylor and Aaliyah Steele.

Three boxes were done prior to this year. Eight more have been added.

A few locations include Lincoln Highway and Fourth Street, South Fifth Street and in the Vaughn parking lot.

