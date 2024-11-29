© 2024 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

DeKalb residents can experience a different type of wrapping this holiday season

Northern Public Radio | By Yvonne Boose
Published November 29, 2024 at 11:16 AM CST
Utility Box Mural 3 - Aaluyah Steele
1 of 3  — Utility Box Mural 1 - Aaluyah Steele.jpg
Utility Box Mural 3 - Aaluyah Steele
Utility Box Mural 2 - Elisa Boughner
2 of 3  — Utility Box Mural 2 - Elisa Boughner.jpeg
Utility Box Mural 2 - Elisa Boughner
Utility Box Mural 3 - Julia Fauci
3 of 3  — Utility Box Mural 3 - Julia Fauci.jpg
Utility Box Mural 3 - Julia Fauci
Utility Box Mural 1 - Aaluyah Steele

About a dozen DeKalb utility boxes now serve as works of art.

The city’s Citizens’ Community Enhancement Commission has worked to beautify DeKalb for the past few years. Brad Hoey is the group’s chair. He stated in a press release that this initiative to decorate the hardware is a great way for local artists to showcase their talents.

“I wish to thank all the artists for their contributions,” he added, “and I know the commission will do its part to sustain these public art projects for the foreseeable future.”

Works submitted by community members were turned into vinyl wraps and placed around the boxes.

This year’s artists include, Elisa Boughner, Julia Fauci, Rudy Galindo, Tammy Judkins, Zach and Melissa Beck Brian Livingston, Trent Taylor and Aaliyah Steele.

Three boxes were done prior to this year. Eight more have been added.

A few locations include Lincoln Highway and Fourth Street, South Fifth Street and in the Vaughn parking lot.
WNIJ News
Yvonne Boose
Yvonne covers artistic, cultural, and spiritual expressions in the COVID-19 era. This could include how members of community cultural groups are finding creative and innovative ways to enrich their personal lives through these expressions individually and within the context of their larger communities. Boose is a recent graduate of the Illinois Media School and returns to journalism after a career in the corporate world.
See stories by Yvonne Boose