Perspective: We bought the ticket, we're on the ride

Ending my Perspective from October 16 I said, “So, vote your conscience, but remember, as the great Hunter S. Thompson said, “buy the ticket, take the ride.” Well, a clear majority chose the Trump ticket. And now, we begin the ride, and we are only departing the station.

Jack Smith, the federal special prosecutor, has moved to dismiss the January 6 and held documents cases against Mr. Trump, citing that it is unconstitutional to prosecute a sitting president. The irony of course is that Mr. Smith is following the law, while his object of prosecution evades it. This leaves Mr. Trump to both continue acting like the aggrieved victim of the big bad government and skirting any true accountability for his malfeasance.

It’s not that I am angry about this. Like any ride you know there are going to be ups and downs. What I am angry about is that we would elect someone that is so clearly flawed and incendiary. We must justify how we could so easily allow the leader of the free world to evade any kind of judicial scrutiny. Perhaps he would have been convicted, perhaps acquitted. Perhaps it would not have changed anyone’s mind. But at the least, it would have shown that we really are a nation of laws and no one, no one, is above them.

For the record, I am sustaining my hope that Mr. Trump’s administration proves to be a good one, not just for the economy but for the soul of our nation. After all, once you are strapped in and the car leaves the station, you can’t get off the ride.

My name is Joseph Flynn, and that is my perspective.