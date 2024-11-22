© 2024 WNIJ and WNIU
Perspective: Plenty of new ideas

Northern Public Radio | By Lonny Cain
Published November 22, 2024 at 7:52 AM CST
John Cameron
/
Unsplash

James, a fellow reader and thinker, is always tossing me ideas to pursue.

I finally told him, "Keep 'em coming, but let me warn you: there are no original ideas."

"Don’t be such a Debbie downer. There’s always new ideas," he replied, and then tells me about Henry Ellsworth, who was the Patent Office commissioner in 1843. In his report to Congress, he wrote:

"The advancement of the arts, from year to year, taxes our credulity and seems to presage the arrival of that period when human improvement must end."

Well, Mr. Ellsworth had some doubts about human ingenuity. But he was wrong.

I did a shallow dive online into the world of patents and found some fun facts. According to U.S. Patent reports in 2020 there were 34,877 design patents granted.

Then I find a list of "cool inventions" that included a walking assist robot, a need-to-pee predictor, and a desk bike to charge your phone.

Time magazine also printed a list of 200 innovations such as a Hologram Zoo in Australia that projects images such as polar bears and whales in action. No live animals in cages.

And so ... I am reminded of a great quote from author Victor Hugo:

"Nothing else in the world … not all the armies … is so powerful as an idea whose time has come.”

I’m Lonny Cain … and that’s my Perspective.

 

 
Lonny Cain
Lonny Cain, a graduate of the journalism program at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb, has been in the newspaper business for more than 45 years. He and his wife have three sons. They live in Ottawa, where he was managing editor of the local daily newspaper for 30 years, retiring in December 2014. He continues to be a columnist for The Times in Ottawa and is pursuing other writing projects.
