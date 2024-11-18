DeKalb welder looks to 'bring joy' with his Christmas creations

Folks driving by this home near Garden and Fifth Streets in DeKalb may have already noticed it for the lawn art.

The Palm Tree

Just slightly out of the shadow of the maple tree near the house stands a palm tree.

“There were steel rods at the job," its creator, Oscar Rocha, said. "And I decided to make the palm tree since there are none here.”

Rocha is a welder by trade. He moved into the house five months ago with his family from Carpentersville.

He said the palm tree reminds him of his hometown of Michoacan, Mexico, which borders the Pacific Ocean.

"The palm tree brings me joy, joy to the house, and those who pass by,” he said.

The palm tree, made of steel, also has plastic shaped coconuts hanging from the tree.

“I added the coconuts so that folks can say 'at least it’s producing something,'” he said with a laugh.

Holiday lights

Oscar Rocha just finished raking up leaves, taking care around the electric wrapped figures he’s placed throughout his yard.

He started putting up holiday decorations in mid-October, even as his neighbors still had Halloween props up.

“Halloween [hadn’t] arrived yet," he said, "but I repeat, it gets very cold, and I’d rather have all of this set up before the temperature drops, so it’s ready for the public to view."

He regularly dedicates time to the holiday scene after work. Rocha makes most of the metal shapes himself.

“I like to keep myself entertained,” he said.

Later, he’ll be up on a ladder to reach the top of the roof.

“Yesterday I added the swings,” Rocha said. “Now, I’m planning on adding lights around the other side of the house so that it matches the front."

Spread out in the front yard is the words “Hello” in small text next to “DeKalb” in larger size text. There’s an old-style looking metal toy carriage, and a tricycle all wrapped up in lights. The palm tree and maple tree have the trunks wrapped also in lights.

He said he’s getting positive responses from neighbors for his light decorations.

“Folks stop by," Rocha said, "they take pictures, and they say it looks lovely, and it motivates me to keep working on it."

“We’re liking the results,” said his wife, Nancy Chavez. “We hope that it’s something pleasant for those in the city.”

Rocha has decorated homes before. He helped light up his cousin's house in Carpentersville. The cousin entered his home in a holiday decorating contest and won first place.

“I enjoyed the experience," Rocha said, "and so I have in mind to decorate my home in the same manner."

He said he’s open to entering his home in a contest.

In the meantime, Rocha continues to add to the scene. He’s introduced a steel outline of a teddy bear, and a cloud star. He plans on adding reindeer, and more joy.

