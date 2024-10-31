Perspective: Why I vote

My name is Linh Nguyen, and I am an immigrant from Vietnam. Vietnam is a beautiful country with hardworking and resilient people. However, it is governed by an authoritarian regime where citizens cannot influence government decisions. The leaders of this form of government make, enforce, and change laws at will, with limited or no accountability.

Imagine a reality where ordinary citizens like you and I have no freedom of speech, press, assembly, or political participation. If you express dissent or criticize the government, you will face censorship, persecution, and imprisonment, or you could simply disappear without a trace. Without free press, nobody will hear about you disappearing. Without freedom of expression or assembly, nobody can organize protests or rallies on your behalf.

Today, I am a lawfully naturalized citizen of the United States of America, where my vote can shape the public policies that affect my life. By voting for candidates who align with my values on education, healthcare, and immigration, I can influence policies in these areas.

I cherish the right to vote and participate in democracy. I volunteer with nonpartisan organizations like the League of Women Voters to educate citizens about the collective power of our votes.

When policymakers create policies that harm our communities, vote them out or, even better, run for their seats ourselves to develop and implement better policies. That’s why I vote in every election—primary, general, and municipal. You can count on my vote for policies that improve quality of life and make the world a better place.

The upcoming election is next Tuesday, November 5th, 2024. Remember, your vote matters. Early voting is going on right now until November 4th. Join me and VOTE!