As a first-generation immigrant, a first-generation college student, a woman of color, and a working mom, Linh Nguyen's diverse background has given her unique experiences and perspectives on inclusion, equity, and excellence.

Linh's journey to the middle class in America is a story of hard work, determination, and excellence. Despite struggling to learn English as an adult, Linh earned a Master of Science and a Ph.D. in computational chemistry.

Linh is passionate about challenging the dominant narrative and advocating for equity and inclusion. She firmly believes that being equity-minded doesn't mean compromising on quality. Instead, being inclusive and equity-minded challenges us to strive for excellence in every aspect of our lives.

Linh works in professional and organizational development, providing training on strategies that promote equity, excellence, and empowerment.