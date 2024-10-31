Freeport News: Water extension plans, career fair, and Day of the Dead

Leer en español

Remember: Your vote COUNTS!

The counting may not yet be finalized but by next week’s newscast the election will be over so today is our last opportunity to remind you that your vote COUNTS!! Early voting for the November 2024 election continues Monday through Friday from 8:30 to 4:30 p.m. through Election Day, next Tuesday November 5th, at the Stewart Centre at 50 W Douglas Street in downtown Freeport. This Saturday, November 2nd, you can also register or vote in person from 9:00 a.m. to noon.

As a point of electoral history for Stephenson County, in the 1860 Presidential election the County’s voters cast 2,670 votes for Abraham Lincoln while his opponent, Stephen A. Douglas, received 1,787 votes. Lincoln received almost 60% of the votes cast. Your vote counts!

Water extension still under consideration

The City of Freeport is still debating an estimated $1 million water extension on the city’s west side. One property in the proposed addition is Open Bible Learning Center. Since 1999, the school and daycare for about 200 students haven’t had a working sprinkler system to protect against fires.

In May, a State Fire Marshall inspection called for Open Bible to connect to the city’s water main and meet 2024′s building code. The decision to extend the main awaits city council decision, which if not reached will be decided by a judge. At a recent City Council meeting, the Council heard from the public on the topic, including representatives from Open Bible and childcare advocates.

During the meeting, Freeport Mayor Jodi Miller said that this is no different than a street project and that need for City water at Open Bible and other buildings along the extension should be treated the same as any other part of the City’s need to provide this utility.

Following further discussion, City Council members arrived at a proposal to include an advisory referendum putting the water main extension in the hands of Freeport voters in the April 2025 election. This proposal failed 2 to 6 in a Council vote, returning the decision to the responsibility of the Council, ensuring that the topic will be one of considerable discussion in the weeks to come.

More City news

In other news from the City, tax funding road improvements also began to be distributed to the City of Freeport in October, and the City’s 2025 Budget will see the benefits.

You may have noticed that hydrant flushing is underway around the City, and it will continue until November 8th. If you see rust-colored water in your home, make sure to let your water run for 5 to 10 minutes before using it. More information can be found on the City’s Facebook page.

The City also advises that West Avenue, or Route 26, is still a road to avoid when possible as lead service line replacement will be happening until about November 15th. They're going one block at a time and it is causing some major traffic backups.

News from Highland Community College

The Highland Community College board recently approved a number of new positions and salary ranges, as well as approving several new full- and part-time positions including career pathways navigator, testing services staff, a human resources generalist, learning management systems administrator, and manager of career services. Highland Foundation Director Dan Dick reported that the recent golf outing for the Leadership Forum was a great success.

Also at the meeting, a memorandum of understanding was unanimously approved between Highland and the Highland Foundation, the city of Freeport, and the Freeport Park District that commits each of these entities to a $333,000 contribution toward the completion of a city-wide “bike and hike” trail. These contributions will enable these local entities to qualify for a $4 million matching grant.

Celebrating Native Americans

This Saturday, November 2nd, get a great look into Native American Culture at a special free two-part event.

A morning presentation by Kim Sigafus will provide an overview of Native American History and Culture, and will be held at the Freeport Public Library from 10:00 a.m. to noon. Authentic Native American refreshments will be offered at no charge during a break in the presentation.

Then in the late afternoon is an outdoor Honorary Ceremony conducted by Daniel Many Hawks Johnson, followed immediately by a campfire and storytelling. This Ceremony will be from 5:00 to 6:30 p.m. in the fields at Willow Creek Farm, 25516 Spring Valley Road in Shannon. As this part of the day’s activities is outdoors, it will be weather dependent. People attending should bring folding lawn chairs and wear comfortable shoes.

The public is invited to attend the morning presentation, the afternoon celebration, or both parts of this free two-part event, which is sponsored by Quiet Souls and Willow Creek Farm. For more information, call 815-291-1388.

Career Fair next Thursday

Community members, high school students, and Highland Community College students and alumni are all invited to a free Career Fair at Highland Community College next Wednesday, November 6th, from 9:00 a.m.to 3:00 p.m. at the HCC Sports Complex and YMCA in Freeport. A variety of employers from the state-line area will be available and eager to meet you and discuss your future. No registration is required for this free event.

Identity theft presentation

Next Wednesday, November 6th, join Investigator Jon Johannsen from the Stephenson County Sheriff Department from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. in a free program to learn how to protect yourself from identity theft and scammers, as well as what to do if your information is compromised.

This is a slide presentation with lots of time for questions. While not required to attend, please register online at the Library’s website to indicate your interest at www.freeportpubliclibrary.librarymarket.com . There is plenty of seating to keep you comfortable as you become familiar with this important topic!

Freeport showcased as one of the 9 Most Comfortable Towns in Illinois for Seniors

According to the World Atlas, Freeport is one of the 9 Most Comfortable Towns in Illinois for Seniors. Noting that retirement is a chance for a fresh start in life, transitioning into a new chapter allows seniors to slow down and focus on enjoyment, and Illinois offers many comfortable small towns that provide an easygoing environment suited for this stage.

According to the article, “Pretzel City” Freeport boasts friendly neighbors and rich cultural experiences at the Winneshiek Playhouse, one of the country's longest-running amateur theaters. In addition, the Freeport Art Museum provides visual art exhibitions where seniors can also attend classes and workshops. The article also mentioned the Oakdale Nature Preserve as a perfect escape for outdoor recreation with a serene setting spanning 133 acres of hickory and oak woodlands and winding trails for pleasant trekking adventures. The average home price was stated as $120,000.

The other eight towns included in the article are Arcola, La Salle, Macomb, Mendota, Taylorville, Jacksonville, Gilman, and Olney. More information can be found at www.worldatlas.com

Prenatal classes for Spanish-speaking families

Next Tuesday, November 5th, FHN is hosting an initial prenatal class for Spanish-speaking families from 4:00 to 7:30 p.m. in the Conference Room Dining Room in the lower level at FHN Memorial Hospital.

Taught by OB Registered Nurse Juana Penaloza, these classes provide information about pregnancy, labor, delivery, cesarean section, and postpartum recovery. Register at www.fhn.org/ob under Class Registration.

Day of the Dead in Freeport

Many people will celebrate Halloween today, but another Halloween-adjacent event that is usually celebrated on November 1st and 2nd is The Day of the Dead, or Día de los Muertos. The Day of the Dead is traditionally observed in Mexico and by people of Mexican heritage in other parts of the world. The multi-day festive holiday involves gathering to fondly remember friends and family members who have died by building home altars and enjoying special music and traditional dishes.

This year, the Day of the Dead will be celebrated on Friday, November 1st and Saturday, November 2nd and in Freeport, there’s a special event beginning at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday at La Guera Mexican restaurant at 1802 East Shawnee Street. The event will feature Alana face painting, a fire show by Rod, and a musical performance by the 16-person group Banda Arpereńa at 10:00 p.m. Attendees are welcome to bring flowers and photos of loved ones who’ve been lost and candles are allowed. Homemade Mexican street food, other Mexican specialties, beer, cocktails, and – according to La Guera – the best tequila will be available. Door entry is $30 per person and adults only, please, after 10:00 p.m. For more information, visit the La Guera restaurant page on Facebook or call 815-616-5299.

The week ahead

Here are a few reminders of events coming up between now and our next newscast. Remember that there’s a Community Clean-up Day tomorrow, Friday, November 1st from 8:00 a.m. to noon to tidy up the Taylor Park area. Volunteers should meet at the intersection of East Jackson Street and South Hancock Avenue. And speaking of tidying up, tomorrow is also the start of the City’s leaf pick-up program. You can find a leaf collection map on the City’s website at www.cityoffreeport.org .

We’d also like to offer optimism for the Freeport High School Pretzel football team, which last made the IHSA playoffs in 2008. That long drought could be over after the Pretzels just defeated Rockford East 22 to12 for their fifth win of the season. Go Pretzels!

And since today is Halloween, we wanted to let you know that Illinois farmers grow more pumpkins than anywhere else in the world. In fact, they grow almost 95% of the pumpkins for consumption, which are processed in Morton, Illinois, the Pumpkin Capitol of the World.