Community Spotlight
Introducing WNIJ's Community Spotlight, your go-to series for all things local and noteworthy, hosted by Jason Cregier. We highlight the events that matter most to you and bring you face-to-face with the individuals who bring these events to life. Through engaging interviews and on-the-ground coverage, we celebrate the spirit and diversity of our community. Have an event we should know about? Submit it here.

Come explore natures mysteries in Rockford this weekend

Northern Public Radio | By Jason Cregier
Published October 31, 2024 at 11:00 AM CDT
Severson Dells Nature Center hosts "Natures Mysteries" this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Rockford.
Severson Dells Nature Center
/
Liz Wiener
Today's WNIJ Community spotlight takes us to Rockford for a day of nature and learning.
WNIJ Morning Edition host Jason Cregier is joined by Severson Dells Public Programs Coordinator, Liz Wiener, to discuss the organization's Science Saturday's program.

The monthly event is free to kids, as well as their parents, to explore the nature center's grounds on Saturday for "Nature's Mysteries".

Wiener says that attendees will be able to learn about birds, there will be a live owl in attendance (a crowd favorite in past years), as well as some of the environment's more intriguing phenomena, such as lightning and petrified wood.

There will be prizes and, weather permitting, plenty of the nature center's prairie trails to traverse.

"Nature's Mysteries" is this Saturday, November 2nd, from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at Severson Dells Nature Center in Rockford.

To listen to today's WNIJ Community Spotlight in its entirety, click on the listen live link above.

If your event needs a spotlight, email us @wnij.org/spotlight.
