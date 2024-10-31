Come explore natures mysteries in Rockford this weekend

Today's WNIJ Community spotlight takes us to Rockford for a day of nature and learning.

WNIJ Morning Edition host Jason Cregier is joined by Severson Dells Public Programs Coordinator, Liz Wiener, to discuss the organization's Science Saturday's program.

The monthly event is free to kids, as well as their parents, to explore the nature center's grounds on Saturday for "Nature's Mysteries".

Wiener says that attendees will be able to learn about birds, there will be a live owl in attendance (a crowd favorite in past years), as well as some of the environment's more intriguing phenomena, such as lightning and petrified wood.

There will be prizes and, weather permitting, plenty of the nature center's prairie trails to traverse.

"Nature's Mysteries" is this Saturday, November 2nd, from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at Severson Dells Nature Center in Rockford.

