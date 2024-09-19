Headline: Freeport news: Candidate forum, passenger rail, and the Northwest Illinois Airshow

This week's in-depth interview: Becky Connors chats with Juliet Moderow, a biology instructor at Highland Community College, about upcoming events:

League of Women Voters candidate forum

The League of Women Voters of Freeport is hosting a public candidate forum next Tuesday, September 24th, at 6:30 p.m. at the Freeport Public Library. All candidates on the ballot for local office in November have been invited to the event to share their positions on a variety of topics of local interest or concern. The League encourages all community members to attend and increase their understanding of candidates’ thoughts and plans if elected.

City news

At the September 16th City Council meeting, the Council approved an agreement between the Stephenson County Highway Department and the Freeport Fire Department to place an antenna, receiver equipment, and an amplifier at the County Highway Building on Lamm Road.

The Emergency Telephone System Board has agreed to fully fund the replacement of the Fire Department’s VHF radio network at a cost of $108,000. This equipment will greatly enhance radio communications to the southern part of Stephenson County.

The Council also approved upgrades for the City’s fuel station in 2025. The underground fuel system at 1001 North Island Avenue will soon receive necessary replacements for some of its major 33-year-old components that have outlived their 30-year-old life expectancy. This fuel system serves Public Works and street crews, the police and fire departments, the water and sewer department, Pretzel City Transit, community development, animal control, and the Housing Authority.

Also, with leaf season quickly upon us the Public Words department reminds residents that only leaves are picked up during this time. The wood lot located on Walnut Avenue and the drop off located at the City Yards are still closed for materials other than branches 2 inches wide or larger.

Update on Pretzel City Skills Enhancement Program

In additional City news, Freeport moved forward this summer with a pilot version of the Pretzel City Skills Enhancement Program, which is a collaborative effort of the Freeport Township and City working towards a goal of training individuals who would be good job candidates for the Public Works field.

Following the pilot, the City has provided an update on the program relative to recent contract talks. Due to the nature of the pilot, there were details related to the structure of the ongoing program that needed to be addressed. Because of the interest in seeing the program continue yet this year, City staff put together a contract that reflected these necessary changes in the form of a revised contract.

Details of the revised contract were discussed by Public Works representatives, City attorneys, Council members, and Management and presented to the Freeport Township and Midwest Construction. As a result of the changes required, however, Midwest abstained from moving forward with the contract and the City is instead moving ahead with an alternative plan estimated to be ready to go in Spring 2025.

Northwest Illinois Airshow

Look UP this Saturday, September 21st when the Northwest Illinois Airshow takes to the skies from Albertus Airport in Freeport!

Featuring many acts from Dacy Airshows, this event stars daring aerobatics, including a Russian MIG-17 performance; barnstorming; and warbirds, along with a food and vendor court, an area just for kids, souvenirs, and a main stage and VIP area for musical performances including a re-enactment of the Andrews Sisters singers from the 1940s. Many planes will be on display too.

Friends of the Pecatonica River host fundraiser

After the airshow, you can support The Friends of the Pecatonica River Foundation as they host their 13th annual Fall fundraising event at Big O’s on the Hollow this Saturday, September 21st . The proceeds of the fundraiser will support their work to preserve, protect, and foster the vitality of the Pecatonica River within its watershed in Stephenson County.

Passenger rail service from Rockford to Chicago

According to the Rockford Register Star, passenger rail service from Rockford to Chicago could be on its way. Illinois officials are reaffirming the plan in a series of four public meetings designed to update folks on the $275 million restoration of this long-anticipated passenger rail service which is on track for service to begin in 2027.

At the first meeting, the IDOT Passenger Rail Communications Manager explained that most of the work over the last year has been more behind the scenes, including preliminary engineering, agreements with the railroads and the communities involved, and diagnostics to determine what is needed to improve the tracks and the grade crossings.

Construction is planned to begin by the end of 2025 for the 90-mile Metra intercity service from Rockford to Chicago with stops in Huntley, Elgin and Belvidere.

Small Town Heroes

The United Way of Northwest Illinois’ annual Small Town Heroes campaign recently honored nine individuals who have given their time and talents to make a difference in their local communities. The United Way of Northwest Illinois 2024 Small Town Hero recipients are:Aleisha Leeper, Danielle Jackson, Delbert Bunker, Peter Flynn, Tom Glendenning, and Zandra Bright of Freeport; Angie Esling of Lena; DJ Scott of Pearl City; and Nancy Bandemer of Mt. Carroll. Their achievements ranged from dedicated work on community programs and efforts to support of individuals in need of a helping hand

This is the ninth year honoring Small Town Heroes in Stephenson, Jo Daviess, and Carroll counties.

United Way’s goal through this campaign is to not only recognize these individuals, but to share their stories and inspire others to get involved in making our communities the best they can be.

If you know someone who is going above and beyond for your community, please submit a

Nomination for next year’s awards any time until June 6, 2025 at uwni.org ( https://uwni.org/small-town-heroes ).

Medicare open enrollment starting soon

Medicare's Fall open enrollment is coming up October 15th and will run through December 7th, and there are a number of resources available in Freeport for those who have questions before making decisions for their healthcare needs.

The Senior Resource Center in Freeport will be helping Medicare beneficiaries review their Medicare drug plans and help them enroll in new plans as necessary, and will begin booking appointments for this assistance on September 23. For more information, contact Anna Bell at 815 235-9777, ext. 228. That’s 815 235-9777, ext. 228.

Next Thursday, September 26th, Josh Smith from Medicare 411 is presenting an informative program into the differences between Medicare Supplement and Medicare Advantage plans at the Freeport Public Library from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m.

Free public concert at Highland Community College

A free public concert featuring Carrie Newcomer is open to the public next Thursday, September 26th at 7:00 p.m. at the Highland Community College Student/Conference Center in Freeport. Doors open at 6:00 p.m. The Northwest Illinois Audubon Society, with additional support from an anonymous donor, is sponsoring the event

Newcomer is a songwriter, recording artist, performer and educator. She has been described as a “soaring songstress” by Billboard and a “prairie mystic” by the Boston Globe. The Austin Statesman described her as having “a voice as rich as Godiva chocolate” and Rolling Stone once said, she “asks all the right questions.” She is appearing at this event with pianist Gary Walters, and you can read more about her at www.carrienewcomer.com

Pretzel City Brewfest

Pretzel City Brewfest returns with even more great activities for craft beer enthusiasts next Saturday, September 28th. The event will feature over 150 craft beers from local and national breweries for tasting on Chicago Avenue in downtown Freeport. In addition to the tastings, planned activities include growler contests and large-scale beer pong for prizes. Designed for adults 21 years and older, the event is open from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. with special early entry to VIP guests at noon.

The week ahead…

The University of Illinois Extension is offering two programs in the coming week. Those attending “Getting the Scoop on Winter Squash” from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 25th at the Freeport Public Library will learn how to select and store various types of squash, understand their nutritional value, and receive some delicious recipes. Then on Thursday, September 26th a flower preservation workshop where attendees will make a pressed-flower bookmark and a sachet will be held at 6:00 p.m. at the Extension location in Building R at Highland Community College. Reservations can be made online at go.illinois.edu/jsw or by calling 815-235-4125. That’s 815-235-4125.

And here’s a bit of trivia for the month: On September 23rd 1851, Stephenson County resident John Henry Manny obtained a patent on his horse-drawn reaper. He was sued for patent infringement, however, by Cyrus McCormick of McCormick reaper fame, who had been granted a patent for his reaper in 1834. You may recognize McCormick’s name, who was born in Virginia but is also well-known in Illinois history. But getting back to the patent infringement case from Stephenson County’s Mr. Manny, he won the case. One of his lawyers was Abraham Lincoln.

