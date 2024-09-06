Perspective: Sculpt your own brand

In our house, the start of a new school year is more momentous than that midnight switch from New Years Eve to January. New school years are an opportunity to start fresh, reinvent yourself and show up as your latest iteration of your best self.

I went to about eight schools for K-12, which offered many rebranding opportunities. A few weeks ago, I went to a Moth Story Slam in Chicago with a story prepared about my very questionable personal branding decision. I showed up to a new school for eighth grade as a vampire lesbian — that is, to come out of the closet as a goth bisexual at orientation.

The Moth theme was hot mess, and I can assure you that I am. But I’m often reluctant to tell this story. Outing myself to the mean girls in middle school changed the trajectory of my entire life. The resulting bullying led to some truly awful self-esteem that took two decades to bounce back from.

I didn’t get to tell the story because my name wasn’t drawn from the hat. But writing it out gave me an opportunity to think about how I am comfortable in my own skin today.

Tomorrow at Jubilee Artisans, I’m teaching a personal branding workshop. But instead of refining the show we put on for others, we will define the traits that make us ourselves. Because when you sculpt your brand to your own ideal, the right people will find you.

Come hang this weekend.

I’m Nia Springer-Norris, and this is my perspective.