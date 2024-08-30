Breaking down the heat of August with a holiday forecast

August has been a scorcher. 13-WREX meteorologist John Jurgens joins Morning Edition host Jason Cregier to discuss just how hot this month has been.

In fact, Jurgens says that August 27 in Rockford broke a heat record that was set in the 1950's.

And if you've been thinking the humidity has been off the charts, you're not imagining things. John tells Jason about the impact that maturing crops, mainly corn, has on rising levels of humidity.

But not all the news is stuffy, Jurgens tells us that we have a picture-perfect weekend ahead with mild temperatures to send Summer of 2024 off into the sunset.

Listen to John Jurgens' full forecast in the link above.