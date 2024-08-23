© 2024 WNIJ and WNIU
Perspective: Wake up and smell the progress

Northern Public Radio | By Connie Seraphine
Published August 23, 2024 at 5:49 AM CDT
Pixabay

Recently, I’ve been thinking about the flippant use of the word, “Woke.” It’s become a key negative slogan for conservative leaders and refers to any “progressive” policy or program in education, industry, or politics that promotes DEI – Diversity, Equity, Inclusion. Instead, they submit that learning the basic 3R’s and working hard are sufficient for getting ahead in the world.

 

Recently, I saw a posting called “WOKE” from the Clergy Coaching Network. It’s a network of coaches and resources for clergy and ministry leaders to work toward transformational leadership. Here’s what they say “Woke” really means.

 

Woke means awakened

to the needs of others,

to be well informed,

thoughtful,

compassionate,

humble and kind.

Eager to make the world

a better place for all people.

BE WOKE

 

This transforms a negative meaning of “Woke,” turning it into a human goal for us all.

 

I’m Connie Seraphine, and that is my perspective.
Connie Seraphine
Connie Seraphine is a Sycamore-area writer and poet.
