If you're looking for a good time down by the river, Fox River Grove is the place to be

On today's Community Spotlight, WNIJ Morning Edition host takes us to the northeast corner of McHenry County.

As the late Chris Farley's Saturday Night Live inspirational speaker Matt Foley would opine, "Let's have some fun DOWN BY THE RIVER!!!"

Fox Fest 2024 takes place this weekend, down by the Fox River, at Lions Park in Fox River Grove, IL.

Jamie Dimmick For the first time since 2019, Fox Fest takes place at Lions Park in Fox River Grove, IL from August 23rd-25th.

The annual festival is held every five years, last being held in 2019.

Jason was joined event organizer Jamie Dimmick to discuss this weekend's fun to be had at Fox Fest.

Dimmick explains how Fox River Grove was once THE ski resort destination for the Midwest, as well and that it provided a safe place for the Chicago mafia to catch some R&R and keep a low profile.

The festival itself will feature all the food, music and games one expects from a northern Illinois good time.

Food trucks, bands and carnival rides will be on hand to make sure you have a grand ole time DOWN BY THE RIVER!

Listen to the full conversation in the link above and feel free to add your suggestion for community spotlights here.