Rep. Garcia: messaging matters to engage Latino voters ahead of November

Experts say turning out Latino voters will play a critical role this presidential election, particularly in swing states like Wisconsin.

Congressman Jesus "Chuy" Garcia (IL-04) represents a significant Latino district in Illinois and says Democrats have to do better in messaging to Latinos.

“If you don't invite people to participate, oftentimes people won't participate," Garcia said during an interview at the convention. "That certainly has been the case with Latinos in the past. So, I'm hoping that of all the fundraising that's been done, a significant amount—an equitable amount— will be spent on reaching out to Latinos and Latinas.”

The Vice President Kamala Harris presidential campaign, reports say, has raised over $300 million dollars in July .

According to the Pew Research Center, Latinos are predicted to make up nearly 15 percent of eligible voters nationwide.

