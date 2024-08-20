Perspective: The miracle of the lowly book

Nowadays there are algorithms on your computer that can write you a poem on any subject you prefer. This is truly miraculous. But it's not as miraculous as something that we overlook: the lowly book.

Abraham Lincoln became our greatest prose president by studying a little book on grammar and rhetoric by the fireplace in his Kentucky cabin. J.K. Rowling said she'd have never become J.K. Rowling without reading Jane Austen.

A book is truly a miracle. Never has something so small been so powerful in influence. If I may paraphrase Emily Dickinson: There is no ocean liner or moon rocket like a book/To take us lands away/Or any commercial airliner like a page of great and classic poetry,