Perspective: The miracle of the lowly book

Northern Public Radio | By Tom McBride
Published August 20, 2024 at 7:05 AM CDT
Pixlr AI

Nowadays there are algorithms on your computer that can write you a poem on any subject you prefer. This is truly miraculous. But it's not as miraculous as something that we overlook: the lowly book.

 

Abraham Lincoln became our greatest prose president by studying a little book on grammar and rhetoric by the fireplace in his Kentucky cabin. J.K. Rowling said she'd have never become J.K. Rowling without reading Jane Austen.

 

A book is truly a miracle. Never has something so small been so powerful in influence. If I may paraphrase Emily Dickinson: There is no ocean liner or moon rocket like a book/To take us lands away/Or any commercial airliner like a page of great and classic poetry,
Tom McBride
Tom McBride is co-author of the annual Beloit College Mindset List. He is a specialist in Shakespeare. For 42 years he taught at Beloit, where he won an award for excellence in teaching. He also coordinated the Mackey Distinguished Writers' Program and the First Year Initiatives Program.
