They all scream for ice cream at Crystal Lake's Ice Cream Fest

Today's WNIJ Spotlight is a real treat. We focus on a crowd pleaser: ice cream!

Morning Edition host Jason Cregier chats with Kim Peters, of Julie Ann's Frozen Custard, about Crystal Lake's Ice Cream Fest, which takes place Friday from 3-9 p.m. at Main Beach.

The event features craft ice cream, vegan ice cream, custard and dairy free options, plus many more.

On top of a refreshing treat, Peters tells Jason that a portion of the proceeds goes to helping the Big Brothers and Big Sisters of McHenry County.

Besides delicious local sweets, Ice Cream Fest also offers plenty of local food, beachside views and lots of local music to help you enjoy those last few drips of summer, as well as those running down your hand from your artisan ice cream cone.

Make sure to listen to the full conversation by clicking the link above.