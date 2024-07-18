A festival of rich history and present day in Tampico.

This week's WNIJ Community Spotlight takes us to the birthplace of the 40th President of the United States. Ronald Reagan was born in Tampico, but as Mallory Wetzell of Elevate Tampico explains to WNIJ Morning Edition host Jason Cregier, the village is so much more than a historical placard.

The villages annual festival, Tampico Days, begins today and runs through Sunday.

In this episode, we find out about tours being offered of Reagan's home, a dance for the youth, a water "tug of war" with the Tampico Fire Department and the public being able to step up to the plate and slug some dingers at a Home Run Derby.

Join in the fun and listen to the conversation in the link above.