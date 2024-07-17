Rockford sets a bright path for renewable energy with Go Solar 815

Anyone who pays an electric bill is encouraged to learn about solar power at a conference in Rockford this week. The Solar Conference and Expo takes place at Embassy Suites Conference Center all day Thursday, July 18, 2024.

WNIJ’s Susan Stephens spoke with two of the organizers, Brad Roos and Paul Schweitzer. Here's the full interview:

Solar Interview.mp3 Listen • 28:58

You can find out more and register for the solar expo at gosolar815.com

Roos says the conference is the pep rally: The follow-up is a years-long campaign called Go Solar 815. The goal is to educate people and guide them on the journey to adding solar power to their energy mix, in businesses, organizations, and homes.

There will be seven speakers, fifteen breakout sessions, and an exhibition hall. Sessions will follow five tracks:

- Solar for Homes

- Solar for Businesses

- Solar for Farms and Small Rural Businesses

- Solar for Institutions, Schools and Nonprofits

- The Solar Economy: Jobs, Impact on Real Estate, Consumer Protections

The GoSolar815 Campaign is a grassroots effort coordinated by the nonprofit organization Sustain Rockford. The goal is to help move the Rockford region toward full electrification by 2050 and do it in an affordable and equitable way.

