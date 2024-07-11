© 2024 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

A 'free port' for all! As Freeport's founder intended, Tutty Baker Fest is free for everyone

Northern Public Radio | By Jason Cregier
Published July 11, 2024 at 11:18 AM CDT
Tutty Baker Fest is July 12th-14th in Freeport, Illinois.
Freeport Festivals Inc.
Tutty Baker Fest is July 12th-14th in Freeport, Illinois.

This week's WNIJ Community Spotlight takes us to Freeport, Illinois ahead of this weekend's Tutty Baker Festival. WNIJ Morning Edition host Jason Cregier is joined by the Mayor of Freeport, Jodi Miller, to discuss all the fun to be had July 12-14.

Mayor Miller informs us of who Tutty Baker was, and how the city got its name.

The two then chat about events at Tutty Baker Fest, like science activities for kids, a punk rock night for the adults, and the plethora of local food options available for the 3-day festival. Also, the event is FREE!

Enjoy the conversation in its entirety with the link above.
Tags
WNIJ News FreeportsummerSummer FestivalsTutty Baker
Jason Cregier
Jason is WNIJ's host of "Morning Edition".
See stories by Jason Cregier