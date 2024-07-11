A 'free port' for all! As Freeport's founder intended, Tutty Baker Fest is free for everyone

This week's WNIJ Community Spotlight takes us to Freeport, Illinois ahead of this weekend's Tutty Baker Festival. WNIJ Morning Edition host Jason Cregier is joined by the Mayor of Freeport, Jodi Miller, to discuss all the fun to be had July 12-14.

Mayor Miller informs us of who Tutty Baker was, and how the city got its name.

The two then chat about events at Tutty Baker Fest, like science activities for kids, a punk rock night for the adults, and the plethora of local food options available for the 3-day festival. Also, the event is FREE!

Enjoy the conversation in its entirety with the link above.