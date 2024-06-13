Food, fun and enjoying the Rock River in the sun. Summer is a Splash in Rock Falls
This week's Community Spotlight features a conversation on the Rock Falls summer festival Summer Splash. WNIJ's Morning Edition host Jason Cregier chatted about the event with the President & CEO of Rock Falls Chamber of Commerce, Sam Smith.
The conversation features food, fun, sun, dancing and dogs. There is even a mention of alligator bratwurst. Yes, you read that right, alligator brats.
Summer Splash is June 21-22 in Rock Falls.
