© 2024 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Food, fun and enjoying the Rock River in the sun. Summer is a Splash in Rock Falls

Northern Public Radio | By Jason Cregier
Published June 13, 2024 at 11:27 AM CDT
Enjoy food, fun and sun at Rock Fall's Summer Splash June 21-22.
Rock Falls Chamber of Commerce
Enjoy food, fun and sun at Rock Fall's Summer Splash June 21-22.

This week's Community Spotlight features a conversation on the Rock Falls summer festival Summer Splash. WNIJ's Morning Edition host Jason Cregier chatted about the event with the President & CEO of Rock Falls Chamber of Commerce, Sam Smith.

The conversation features food, fun, sun, dancing and dogs. There is even a mention of alligator bratwurst. Yes, you read that right, alligator brats.

Summer Splash is June 21-22 in Rock Falls.

If you are a non-profit or have an event for consideration for a coming Community Spotlight, submit it here.
Tags
WNIJ News Rock FallsSterlingsummer vacationSummer Splash
Jason Cregier
Jason is WNIJ's host of "Morning Edition".
See stories by Jason Cregier