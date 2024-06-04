Perspective: In defense of retail therapy

Maille Grant was a student in Jason Akst's Journalism 401 class at Northern Illinois University. You can find Perspectives from others in the class at WNIJ.org/tags/J401.

In today’s world, finding joy can sometimes feel like trying to catch a butterfly in gusty winds. Yet, in between the hustle of everyday life, there’s something many people seek refuge in: retail therapy. This isn’t just about buying stuff; it’s about the feeling of exploring the shelves, trying on clothes, or just window shopping.

When life throws curve balls, retail therapy hands you a new ball. It’s an escape for a moment and a chance to indulge in your favorite things or simply treat yourself to something you deserve. For some, it’s the thrill of finding a great deal; for others, it’s the satisfaction of finding exactly what you’ve been looking for. It’s not just about material possessions; it’s about the experience and the joy of discovery.

In a world where everything seems to move so quickly, retail therapy slows down time. It’s a pause button for the mind. Whether it’s a cozy bookstore with a coffee, a packed mall, or a small business boutique, these spaces offer peace and comfort.

Studies have shown a majority of Americans say it improves their mood significantly. Like any indulgence, moderation is key. Retail therapy shouldn’t be a substitute for genuine happiness or a solution to deeper issues. Yet, it’s a simple pleasure that brings a smile to your face and adds a skip to your step. So, the next time life feels like a crazy battle, why not take a moment to dive into what retail therapy offers? You might just find a little piece of joy waiting for you among the shelves.

My name is Maille Grant, and this is my perspective.

