Northern Illinois cities will participate in a nation-wide initiative

Tuesday, Aug. 5, communities across the nation will come together to bond with local police officers. Yvonne Boose speaks with those from Aurora and Elgin about their participation.

National Night Out is a campaign created to strengthen the relationships between police officers and the communities they serve. It was started by Matt Peskin in 1984.

Iliana Rivera Núñez is Aurora’s community engagement manager. She said community coordinators will host the sites.

“They receive what we call a mini grant, and it's $500 for each site,” Núñez explained. “And it sounds like a lot, but it isn't. The constituents make it go, like, towards a lot of different things. They use their money very wisely and so, yes, they go through an application process.”

She said the event may help the community’s anxiety when dealing with the police.

Hector Gutierrez is a sergeant with the Elgin Police Department. He said the gatherings will also give the community a chance to get help.

"You'd be amazed," he said, "how many people come to you to disclose maybe that they're going through a rough time, or maybe they're experiencing domestic violence or anything like that, or just a simple question."

Núñez says the Aurora gatherings have different setups.

“There's resources, there's free goodies, there's coupons for things, music, bouncy houses, petting zoos at some of those sites,” she said. "So, it's really fun. And we really just like to encourage everyone to attend and get to know their neighbors.”

She said Aurora has 27 different sites. Gutierrez said Elgin has 25 community-hosted sites and seven led by the police department.

National Night Out takes place every first Tuesday in August. Other northern Illinois cities that are planning to participate include DeKalb, Belvidere, and Rockford. Details can be found on the cities’ websites.

