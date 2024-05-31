Perspective: No more skating

I wonder sometimes if I could ice skate or roller skate again — at least one more time. Could I sway and spin and rock 'n' roll like I used to?

There's a kid inside me saying, "Sure. Why not? It's just like riding a bike."

Well, sadly my bike-riding skills provide a clue. I can easily recall my bruised rib cage from the day I slowed down on a bike path to cross a small bridge. I needed to ease by a couple standing on the bridge. Balance becomes an issue when a bike is barely moving. So I ended up falling into steel fencing with handle bars stabbing my ribs.

But ... I didn't hit that couple, who seemed to ignore my mishap and the role they played. I should have stopped and walked the bike. Played it safe. But I think I was listening to that kid inside. There was a day, you know, when I was king of the bike. I could pedal power forward while turning to look behind me. Twist and turn. Well, I don't try that now.

That kid inside of me still wants to do young things. He's hard to ignore. He's not worried about bruises or broken bones. But, alas, those calamities are much harder to ignore because my life now revolves a lot around balance. If you know what I mean.

So, yeah, I think my skating days are over. Are you listening, kid?

I’m Lonny Cain … and that’s my 75-year-old Perspective.