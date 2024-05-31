© 2024 WNIJ and WNIU
Perspective: No more skating

By Lonny Cain
Published May 31, 2024
Terry Matthews
/
Unsplash

I wonder sometimes if I could ice skate or roller skate again — at least one more time. Could I sway and spin and rock 'n' roll like I used to?

 

There's a kid inside me saying, "Sure. Why not? It's just like riding a bike."

 

Well, sadly my bike-riding skills provide a clue. I can easily recall my bruised rib cage from the day I slowed down on a bike path to cross a small bridge. I needed to ease by a couple standing on the bridge. Balance becomes an issue when a bike is barely moving. So I ended up falling into steel fencing with handle bars stabbing my ribs.

 

But ... I didn't hit that couple, who seemed to ignore my mishap and the role they played. I should have stopped and walked the bike. Played it safe. But I think I was listening to that kid inside. There was a day, you know, when I was king of the bike. I could pedal power forward while turning to look behind me. Twist and turn. Well, I don't try that now.

 

That kid inside of me still wants to do young things. He's hard to ignore. He's not worried about bruises or broken bones. But, alas, those calamities are much harder to ignore because my life now revolves a lot around balance. If you know what I mean.

 

So, yeah, I think my skating days are over. Are you listening, kid?

 

I’m Lonny Cain … and that’s my 75-year-old Perspective.
Lonny Cain
Lonny Cain, a graduate of the journalism program at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb, has been in the newspaper business for more than 45 years. He and his wife have three sons. They live in Ottawa, where he was managing editor of the local daily newspaper for 30 years, retiring in December 2014. He continues to be a columnist for The Times in Ottawa and is pursuing other writing projects.
