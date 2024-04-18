© 2024 WNIJ and WNIU
Love birds? Put a ring on it | Under Rocks podcast

Northern Public Radio | By Susan Stephens,
Spencer TrittDan Libman
Published April 18, 2024 at 8:08 AM CDT
In a rural corner of northern Winnebago County, right up near the Wisconsin border, you can find one of the country’s most important bird research centers – and one of the most dedicated teams of volunteers you’ll ever meet. So as spring migration started ramping up, we sent our own dedicated team to investigate the Sand Bluff Bird Observatory and banding station.
WNIJ News Under RocksColored Sands Forest Preservenature educationenvironment
