WNIJ Hola
Hola es su centro para mantenerse informado, compartir ideas y conectarse con recursos. (Hola is your hub to stay informed, share ideas, and connect with resources in northern Illinois.)

Here’s a look at election results for competitive races in DeKalb, Stephenson, and Winnebago Counties

Northern Public Radio | By Maria Gardner Lara
Published March 20, 2024 at 5:56 PM CDT
 Element5 Digital
/
pexels.com

In the Winnebago County Board, an incumbent is on the verge of losing his seat. While in other county board races, incumbents with with overhwelming support.

Winnebago County

In Winnebago County, the only competitive race was in the Republican primary for district 3. In unofficial results, Ray Thompson leads by five votes over incumbent John M. Guevara.

This isn’t the first time Guevara faces an election result with a close call. In the general election in 2016, he lost to Democrat Dan Fellars by 47 votes, according to reports. Guevara has served two terms since 2010.

Voter turnout in Winnebago was 14 percent, that’s compared to 17 percent voter turnout in DeKalb County.

DeKalb County

For DeKalb County Board District 1, Republican, Tim Hughes won with 64 percent over Lawrence R. West.

Hughes is a former county board member of District 2. He resigned in February of 2022 due to his work schedule interfering with his preparedness for the role, according to reports.

And in District 12, incumbent Republican Jerry Osland earned 62% percent of the votes over Phyllis G. Brown.

Stephenson County

In Stephenson County Board District B, incumbent Democrat Ronnie J. Bush won with 83 percent of the votes over Alana R Paige.

In District D, Robin K. Rosenstiel earned 86 percent of the votes over Wanona Wellspring Ceisel.

The voter turnout in the county was 17.5 percent.
Maria Gardner Lara
A Chicago native, Maria earned a Master's Degree in Public Affairs Reporting from the University of Illinois Springfield . Maria is a 2022-2023 corps member for Report for America. RFA is a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms to report on under-covered issues and communities. It is an initiative of The GroundTruth Project, a nonprofit journalism organization. Un residente nativo de Chicago, Maria se graduó de University of Illinois Springfield con una licenciatura superior en periodismo de gobierno.
