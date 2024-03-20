Here’s a look at election results for competitive races in DeKalb, Stephenson, and Winnebago Counties

Winnebago County

In Winnebago County, the only competitive race was in the Republican primary for district 3. In unofficial results, Ray Thompson leads by five votes over incumbent John M. Guevara.

This isn’t the first time Guevara faces an election result with a close call. In the general election in 2016, he lost to Democrat Dan Fellars by 47 votes, according to reports. Guevara has served two terms since 2010.

Voter turnout in Winnebago was 14 percent, that’s compared to 17 percent voter turnout in DeKalb County.

DeKalb County

For DeKalb County Board District 1, Republican, Tim Hughes won with 64 percent over Lawrence R. West.

Hughes is a former county board member of District 2. He resigned in February of 2022 due to his work schedule interfering with his preparedness for the role, according to reports.

And in District 12, incumbent Republican Jerry Osland earned 62% percent of the votes over Phyllis G. Brown.

Stephenson County

In Stephenson County Board District B, incumbent Democrat Ronnie J. Bush won with 83 percent of the votes over Alana R Paige.

In District D, Robin K. Rosenstiel earned 86 percent of the votes over Wanona Wellspring Ceisel.

The voter turnout in the county was 17.5 percent.

