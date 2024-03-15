The Sound of Science - 'Why do solar eclipses happen and where is the best place to view the one in April?'

Jasmine: I'm Jasmine.

Jasmine: April will be an astronomically exciting time for us as the Sun, Moon, and Earth participate in their revolutionary dance. No, no, moon aliens aren't invading and bringing back House-music from the 90's. We're talking about the Moon revolving around the Earth, as they both revolve around the Sun.

Chrissy: On Earth, occasionally, when the Sun, Earth, and Moon align, in a very specific way, an eclipse will occur. When the Earth sits between a Full Moon and the Sun, it casts a shadow upon the Moon and causes a lunar eclipse to occur. A solar eclipse occurs when the Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun, partially or completely blocking the Sun from our view.

Jasmine: On April 8th, people along a path 115 miles wide will be able to observe a total eclipse where the Sun will be completely covered. Daylight will darken noticeably, a slight temperature drop may be felt, and the horizon will take on twilight hues

Chrissy: The rest of North America will be able to observe partial eclipse conditions. The Sun will appear to go through phases that we most associate with the Moon. First, it will dwindle to the shape of a crescent and eventually move back into a "full" sun.

Jasmine: Those living in the Southern tip of Illinois will be able to witness 4-5 minutes of totality. Those of us here in Northern Illinois will still get to view an eclipse where between 90 and 95% of the Sun will be covered. I am a Huskie through and through, but

unfortunately, you'll have to travel to SIU if you are off to see a total eclipse.

Chrissy: The eclipse will move into the United States at 12:30 PM on the 8th, with totality being seen in the South Eastern parts of Texas, and will be at its peak here in llinois just after 2:00, where the Moon's shadow will be moving at around 1900 mph.

