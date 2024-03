Once upon a time, we had terrible winters, and I would say, "These terrible winters will be the end of me: all that shoveling and slipping and bitter cold."

Now we have warm and easy winters, and I say, "Thanks to global warming, these mild winters WILL BE THE END OF ME!"

I can't decide whether Nature can't make up its mind, or I can't make up mine.

One thing I know: Nature will be around a lot longer than I will. That is no doubt a good thing.