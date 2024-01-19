Teaching students how to care for the dying & bereaved | Teachers' Lounge CLASSIC

This week, we're revisiting a classic episode of Teachers’ Lounge — it's our 2022 conversation with Dr. Kathleen “Kadi” Billman. This is an episode unlike we’ve ever had before or since. We dive into some heavy, emotional topics. Until her retirement during the pandemic, Dr. Billman was a professor of pastoral ministry, pastoral theology and director of the Master of Divinity program at the Lutheran School of Theology at Chicago. Billman also taught a class called “Caring for the dying and bereaved."

“The students did a lot of things. They were asked to write their own eulogy. They were asked to write a letter to loved ones, of what they would most want their closest loved ones to know," she said.

We had such a good conversation, but the themes are really weighty. Again, we talk about death, loss, and grief, so if that’s not something you want to hear about, that’s totally fine, but just a content warning.

If you’ve never listened to Teachers’ Lounge before, our show is based on an idea -- we’ve all had teachers in our lives who shaped who we are. And we want to hear about the teachers who inspired you or deserve a spotlight in your community. Every educator we have on this podcast, whether teacher, coach, counselor or professor, is nominated by our listeners.

