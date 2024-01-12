© 2024 WNIJ and WNIU
Rockford area art grant applications are open

By Yvonne Boose
Published January 12, 2024 at 4:23 PM CST
Yvonne Boose

Submissions for Rockford art grants are now being accepted.
The Rockford Area Arts Council is offering Action Grants of up to $500 each. These microgrants will support area artists, art organizations and non-profits with creative projects. The program is partially funded by the Illinois Arts Council Agency, the City of Rockford, Amazon, Rockford Art Deli and others. The council will give preference to first-time applicants or those with unique project ideas. These funds are offered up to three times a year. The deadline for this cycle is Feb. 28. Applications can be found at artsforeveryone.com.
WNIJ News
Yvonne Boose
Yvonne covers artistic, cultural, and spiritual expressions in the COVID-19 era. This could include how members of community cultural groups are finding creative and innovative ways to enrich their personal lives through these expressions individually and within the context of their larger communities. Boose is a recent graduate of the Illinois Media School and returns to journalism after a career in the corporate world.
