Rockford area art grant applications are open

Submissions for Rockford art grants are now being accepted.

The Rockford Area Arts Council is offering Action Grants of up to $500 each. These microgrants will support area artists, art organizations and non-profits with creative projects. The program is partially funded by the Illinois Arts Council Agency, the City of Rockford, Amazon, Rockford Art Deli and others. The council will give preference to first-time applicants or those with unique project ideas. These funds are offered up to three times a year. The deadline for this cycle is Feb. 28. Applications can be found at artsforeveryone.com.

