Perspective: DeKalb's bus ordinance sends an unwelcoming message to all migrants

I was deeply disheartened when the DeKalb City Council passed an ordinance to regulate migrant buses. Although this ordinance did not intentionally discriminate against immigrants, many people perceived it as an opportunity to spread fear, division, and hatred among our neighbors and communities.

It is essential to understand the difference between intent and impact. You may have good intentions, but it is crucial to acknowledge the negative impact that this ordinance could have.

The unwelcoming rhetoric surrounding this ordinance is very harmful to me and other immigrants in our community. During a public meeting, the most common argument for the ordinance was the lack of resources. Marginalized communities have always been made to compete with each other for basic resources. I had hoped that DeKalb, my city, would be different. I had hoped that we would be a community that strives for inclusivity, fighting against systemic racism, structural scarcity, and all forms of exclusion. Only by working together and lifting ALL groups can we ensure justice for all marginalized communities and ALL people.

I am Linh Nguyen and that’s my Perspective.