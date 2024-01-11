Perspective: A sobering subject

The latest statistics on suicide paint a mixed picture. Suicide rates have fallen for the youngest age groups but risen for others. Rates increased especially among men, who are about four times as likely to die by suicide than women although women are more likely to attempt suicide than men. Their attempts may be desperate cries for help as women choose much less lethal means than men do.

Not only that, but women are twice as likely as men to seek counseling. Women aren’t as hesitant to ask for help in coping with life’s challenges as men seem to be. Women are more likely to be diagnosed with a mental illness, too, but this reflects their willingness to acknowledge that they are struggling. Asking for help should not be a gender-based practice.

The Beatles reminded us that we all need a little help from our friends. The world wide web may have brought unimagined connectivity in some ways, but it’s also brought us unprecedented levels of isolation and separation from our neighbors and communities.

Suicide rates don’t peak until the spring and summer months – a time when many of us feel that life is offering us a fresh start. It’s only January now and there is still time to make a difference to others. Reach out to folks you know are going through difficult times right now, support others without being asked, and check in with those who are struggling with challenges. If you’re struggling, don’t be hesitant to reach out to others. You can access support 24/7 by dialing 988, the national Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. There’s no shame in asking for support, but it’s a terrible shame that our culture suggests there is.

I’m Suzanne Degges-White and that’s my perspective.